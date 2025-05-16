Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt hikes DA for its employees, pensioners to 55%

The hike will benefit more than 5 lakh employees and over 6 lakh pensioners, officials said

Pension, Senior Citizen, Elder, Family, Happy Family

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bihar government announced a 2 percentage points increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

With this hike, employees and pensioners in the pay scale of the 7th Pay Commission will get DA and Dearness Relief (DR) of 55 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said.

"A hike of 6 percentage points has been approved for those in the pay scale of the 6th Pay Commission. This will raise their DA and DR to 252 per cent. For those in the pay scale of the 5th Pay Commission, the DA and DR have been raised by 11 percentage points to 466 per cent," he said.

 

The hike will benefit more than 5 lakh employees and over 6 lakh pensioners, officials said.

It will be effective from January 1, 2025, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bihar government Bihar Dearness Allowance Pensions

First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

