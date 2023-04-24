close

Nitish likely to meet Mamata in Kolkata on Apr 25, discuss Lok Sabha polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on April 25, sources said on Sunday night

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Opposition unity 'core' for 2024 LS polls as Nitish and Lalu meet Sonia

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on April 25, sources said on Sunday night.

Kumar is expected to meet Banerjee around 2 pm at her office in state secretariat 'Nabanna' on that day, they said.

The two leaders are likely to hold a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, they added.

Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata Lok Sabha

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:45 AM IST

