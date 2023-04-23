close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Atiq murder shameful, doubt if people will get answers on incident: Sibal

Atiq and Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj late night on April 15 by three men posing as journalists when police personnel were taking them to a hospital for a health check-up

Press Trust of India Indore
Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh while in the custody of the police was shameful and it was doubtful if people would ever get answers on the incident, former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said here on Sunday.

Atiq and Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj late night on April 15 by three men posing as journalists when police personnel were taking them to a hospital for a health check-up.

They had been arrested for the February 24 murder of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

"What was the emergency that both of them had to be taken handcuffed for a medical check up so late at night, that too on foot? How did the media know about the hospital visit? If the three accused did not know each other, how come they reached there at the same time? There are questions that are being raised," Sibal said.

Talking to media at the Indore Press Club, Sibal said, "It is doubtful the public will ever get answers to these questions. The most shameful thing is some people are gloating and celebrating this killing as if they have no need for the law."

He also said the three youth accused of shooting dead Atiq and Ashraf hailed from poor families and are not educated much, which showed that those not getting education or employment could act in this manner.

Slamming the Narendra Modi government, Sibal said institutions like the Parliament and Election Commission as well as universities have been "captured" by the ruling dispensation.

Also Read

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

Atiq's aide Abdul Kavi surrenders before Lucknow court over murder case

Killing of Atiq Ahmad as heinous as Umesh Pal murder case: Mayawati

Killing of Atiq Ahmad as heinous as Umesh Pal murder, says Mayawati

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

Eye on CSR-I: Listed govt firms contributed Rs 2,900 crore to PM CARES

BJP 2019 report card: 50% arithmetic and 100% chemistry, shows data

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

Investors must take advantage of biz-friendly environment in J&K: LG Sinha

Study claims childhood trauma can lead to develop type 2 diabetes later

He said the Enforcement Directorate was being used against the opposition but the probe agency was not touching a single Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Sibal, in reply to a query, said he may not be in the Congress anymore but he still considered himself a Congressman as he can never leave the ideology of the party, though he ruled out the possibility of a return to its fold.

"I had made a statement a year ago that I will not join any party, and not the BJP even at the time of my death," he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kapil Sibal Congress Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Study claims childhood trauma can lead to develop type 2 diabetes later

Stress
5 min read

Delhi logs 948 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths, positivity rate of 25.69%

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.
1 min read

Fraught transition: BJP decided to replace 23 MLAs in Karnataka elections

Chart
4 min read

Hunting for the real Shakespeare

Book
4 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

MoRTH plans to raise Rs 35,000 cr through asset monetisation in FY23

asset monetisation, privatisation, investment, funding
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon