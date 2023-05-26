close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No bar to performance of havans at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar, says NGT

We clarify the position accordingly. However, if there is any violation of environmental norms, the aggrieved party will be free to move this tribunal, the tribunal added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that its earlier order prohibiting puja in and around Rabindra Sarobar in Kolkata did not bar the performance of havans at the lake.

The NGT was hearing an application seeking clarification on whether the tribunal's earlier directions in the order dated November 15, 2017, prohibited the performance of havans at Rabindra Sarobar.

Noting the NGT's earlier order, a bench of chairperson Justice A K Goel said that the tribunal had dealt with the issue of environmental protection of Rabindra Sarobar lake against the dumping of waste and it did not prohibit a havan, which cannot, in any manner, affect the lake or its water quality.

While any activity, including performing of puja, in and around the lake which may adversely affect the environment or water quality stands strictly prohibited in terms of order of the tribunal, there is no bar to performance of a havan which does not cause any damage to the water quality of the lake, the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said.

We clarify the position accordingly. However, if there is any violation of environmental norms, the aggrieved party will be free to move this tribunal, the tribunal added.

According to the applicant, there was a proposal to hold havan on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of an astrological garden in Lions Safari Park at Rabindra Sarovar on April 30 by Lions Safari Park and Rabindra Sarovar Friend's Forum which was not intended, in any manner, to affect the sanctity of the lake but on account of doubt about the directions of the tribunal, such havan could not be performed.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

SC stays NGT order to phase out public transport vehicles below BS-IV

Abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal constitutionally valid: SC

NGT asks Kochi Municipal Corporation to pay Rs 100 cr damage compensation

NGT panel to probe air pollution by Singrauli, Sonebhadra thermal plants

More research activities needed in Himalayas: Kiren Rijiju at NCPOR Goa

When does India declare drought? IMD drops the word from its terminology

HC closes PIL alleging gender bias in IAF, says there's no discrimination

Centre constitutes a high-level steering committee of 'Project Cheetah'

WB school jobs scam: SC stays HC order imposing Rs 25 lakh cost on TMC MP

Such a situation may arise in future which makes it necessary to clarify the order, the applicant said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Green Tribunal Kolkata Rabindranath Tagore

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi to issue MF light regulations for passive funds to ease compliance

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Russia says Ukraine attacks border regions, Moscow strike Dnipro clinic

russia, ukraine conflict
3 min read

HC closes PIL alleging gender bias in IAF, says there's no discrimination

Delhi high court
2 min read

Cong to hold events in 35 cities to highlight Modi govt 'failures' in 9 yrs

Congress
2 min read

India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

Recession, inflation, world economies
4 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

How much gold can you legally buy in cash without any ID proof in India?

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon