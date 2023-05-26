No bar to performance of havans at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that its earlier order prohibiting puja in and around Rabindra Sarobar in Kolkata did not bar the performance of havans at the lake.

The NGT was hearing an application seeking clarification on whether the tribunal's earlier directions in the order dated November 15, 2017, prohibited the performance of havans at Rabindra Sarobar.

Noting the NGT's earlier order, a bench of chairperson Justice A K Goel said that the tribunal had dealt with the issue of environmental protection of Rabindra Sarobar lake against the dumping of waste and it did not prohibit a havan, which cannot, in any manner, affect the lake or its water quality.

While any activity, including performing of puja, in and around the lake which may adversely affect the environment or water quality stands strictly prohibited in terms of order of the tribunal, there is no bar to performance of a havan which does not cause any damage to the water quality of the lake, the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said.

We clarify the position accordingly. However, if there is any violation of environmental norms, the aggrieved party will be free to move this tribunal, the tribunal added.

According to the applicant, there was a proposal to hold havan on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of an astrological garden in Lions Safari Park at Rabindra Sarovar on April 30 by Lions Safari Park and Rabindra Sarovar Friend's Forum which was not intended, in any manner, to affect the sanctity of the lake but on account of doubt about the directions of the tribunal, such havan could not be performed.

Such a situation may arise in future which makes it necessary to clarify the order, the applicant said.