No Friday namaz on roads, police conduct flag march in UP's Sambhal

No Friday namaz on roads, police conduct flag march in UP's Sambhal

Stringent security measures have been taken to ensure that law and order are maintained during the festivities

Sambhal, Sambhal violence, UP Police

Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra informed that the police are monitoring the situation with Drone surveillance and CCTVs. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

The Sambhal administration has issued instructions to ensure that 'Alvida Namaz' is offered only at Eidgahs and mosques and not on roads.

Rapid Action Force and Sambhal Police conducted a flag march outside the Jama Masjid to avoid any disruption during the last Friday of Ramzan.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya added that adequate forces have been deployed to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Speaking with ANI, DM Rajender Pensiya said "All the people have assured us that they will extend their support...Orders have been issued not to offer namaz on the roads...Adequate force have been deployed. " 

 

"The Police force has been deployed in Sambhal ahead of the Alvida ki Namaz today. The Namaz will be conducted peacefully... Drone surveillance is done along with monitoring through CCTV... No one will offer namaz on roads; this has been directed," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have implemented section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) throughout the district from March 28 to March 31, in the view of Alvida Jumma (the last Friday of Ramzan), Cheti Chand festival and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Prayagraj Police have also taken precautionary steps to avoid any disruption. ACP Ajay Pal Sarma said that meeting of peace committees have been held in all police station areas and the district.

"The police personnel have been briefed and sensitised regarding the upcoming festivals. Meetings of Peace Committees have been held in all police station areas and the district. An appeal has been made to the citizens for their cooperation. All preparations for the movement of devotees and traffic have been made at all the temples. SC orders and govt guidelines will be followed to conduct Namaz prayers," Ajay Pal Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eid Uttar Pradesh Police mosques

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

