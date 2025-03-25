Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP's Eid surprise: 3.2 mn Muslim families to receive 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits

The 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits will include food essentials, dates, dry fruits, vermicelli, and clothes for families during the festival

The 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign will kick off in Delhi's Nizamuddin on Tuesday under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

The minority wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign, an initiative aimed at distributing special kits to 3.2 million underprivileged Muslim families across India in time for Eid celebrations.
 
The campaign will kick off in Delhi's Nizamuddin on Tuesday under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda. A team of 32,000 BJP minority wing workers will join forces with 32,000 mosques across the country to distribute these kits.
 
Jamal Siddiqui, National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, shared the broader vision of the campaign, highlighting that the 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative will not only focus on Eid but will also extend its support during other events like Ramzan, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the New Year.
 
 
In addition to distributing kits, the Minority Morcha plans to organise Eid Milan celebrations at the district level to further engage with the community, he said.
 
Yasir Zilani, the National Media In-Charge of the Minority Morcha, added that the 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign is part of the BJP's broader effort to promote welfare schemes for the Muslim community and build political support for the party and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
 
The 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits will include a range of items to help families during the festival. Each kit will contain food essentials such as dates, dry fruits, sugar, and vermicelli, along with clothes. Women's kits will include fabric for suits, while men's kits will feature kurta-pyjamas. The estimated cost of each kit is between Rs 500 to Rs 600.
 
(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

