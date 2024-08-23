Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / No mpox infection reported in India, no cause for worry: K'nataka minister

No mpox infection reported in India, no cause for worry: K'nataka minister

The minister said the people of Karnataka need not worry as the state government has made all preparations to deal with the infection

Monkeypox

Monkeypox | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday asked people not to worry about the mpox outbreak reported in some African countries as no infection has been detected in India till now.
The minister said free testing facilities have been arranged at the Victoria Hospital.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.
We held a departmental meeting today on preparedness for mpox. As of now, there is nothing to worry about, as no cases have been reported here, Patil told reporters after a meeting with the officials here.
The central government has issued guidelines. At Victoria Hospital, we have arranged free testing facilities, he added.
The minister said the people of Karnataka need not worry as the state government has made all preparations to deal with the infection.
The central government has also set up screening at international airports, Patil added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mpox

S'pore begins screening incoming passengers at airports for mpox symptoms

vaccine-derived polio infection

As the world grapples with rising Mpox cases, India detects a polio case

health worker, Africans

Mpox risks heighten with mosaic of infection patterns in Central Africa

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Mpox reaches Thailand; deadly Clade 1b variant found in 6 nations: Updates

Africans, Africa

Africa's mpox vaccine plan aims to avoid repeat of Covid-19 pandemic errors

Topics : Monkeypox India healthcare Karnataka Karnataka government health news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon