Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Andhra factory explosion: Jagan Reddy meets injured workers at hospital

Andhra factory explosion: Jagan Reddy meets injured workers at hospital

The YSRCP Chief interacted with the injured workers and their relatives at the Anakapalli Hospital

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met workers hospitalised for their injuries. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met workers hospitalised for their injuries sustained at an explosion in a pharma company factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli.
The YSRCP Chief interacted with the injured workers and their relatives at the Anakapalli Hospital here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Speaking to reporters, the former Andhra Chief Minister said, "...When something like this took place during our term, we ensured that a compensation of Rs one crore was given to the deceased within 24 hours and a similar amount was given to the injured. The same kind of sympathy and empathy is expected from the government..."
As many as 17 people were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after a reactor exploded in a pharma company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli.
State Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
The incident happened after a 500-kilo-litre capacitor reactor exploded at a pharma company with around 200 workers still working at the time.

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

Nepal bus accident

11 people killed as Indian bus plunges into Nepal's Marsyangdi River

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

Kolkata doc murder protest: BJP activists storm Nandigram police station

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Centre approves release of Rs 40 cr to Tripura as flood relief: Amit Shah

Manik Saha

Tripura CM visits flood affected areas, Army evacuates 330 civilians

Naidu on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs one crore to the families of workers who lost their lives and Rs 50 lakh for those seriously injured in the blast. He also met the injured at the hospital.
"It is a very unfortunate incident. We have formed a committee to go through all the lapses and will provide us with the report. We are working on how to improve our systems. I have to promote investment in a big way. That is where I am talking about the speed of doing business. While doing that I have to protect people, safety is important. We will take checks and balances. All precautionary measures will be taken. We have announced Rs 1 crore for the deceased's family, Rs 50 lakhs for seriously injured and Rs 25 lakhs for those who have light injuries," Naidu told ANI on August 23.
On August 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled the loss of lives and expressed shock over the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

explosion, Blast, Andhra Pradesh Blast, Anakapalle Blast

Andhra CM to visit pharma unit accident site, interact with those injured

Andhra Pradesh chemical factory blast

Toll rises to 17 in pharma company reactor blast at Andhra's Anakapalli

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Andhra fire tragedy: Govt must act to avoid future incidents, says Cong

renewable solar wind energy

Andhra to unveil integrated renewable energy policy, courts investors

Andhra Pradesh chemical factory blast

At least 15 injured in reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh chemical factory

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh YSRCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon