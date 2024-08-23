Andhra factory explosion: Jagan Reddy meets injured workers at hospital

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met workers hospitalised for their injuries sustained at an explosion in a pharma company factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli. The YSRCP Chief interacted with the injured workers and their relatives at the Anakapalli Hospital here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking to reporters, the former Andhra Chief Minister said, "...When something like this took place during our term, we ensured that a compensation of Rs one crore was given to the deceased within 24 hours and a similar amount was given to the injured. The same kind of sympathy and empathy is expected from the government..."

As many as 17 people were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after a reactor exploded in a pharma company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli.

State Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The incident happened after a 500-kilo-litre capacitor reactor exploded at a pharma company with around 200 workers still working at the time.

Naidu on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs one crore to the families of workers who lost their lives and Rs 50 lakh for those seriously injured in the blast. He also met the injured at the hospital.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. We have formed a committee to go through all the lapses and will provide us with the report. We are working on how to improve our systems. I have to promote investment in a big way. That is where I am talking about the speed of doing business. While doing that I have to protect people, safety is important. We will take checks and balances. All precautionary measures will be taken. We have announced Rs 1 crore for the deceased's family, Rs 50 lakhs for seriously injured and Rs 25 lakhs for those who have light injuries," Naidu told ANI on August 23.

On August 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled the loss of lives and expressed shock over the incident.