'No need for Netaji, Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose in movie on Savarkar'

"Savarkar's ideas were different, he embraced a Hindutva ideology. He was attached to Hindu Mahasabha. However, Netaji was against Hindu Mahasabha," said Bose's grandnephew

Poster of movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Days after the makers of the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' released its teaser, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, on Tuesday said the film must do justice to Savarkar's personality, adding that there was no need to refer to Netaji, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose when making a movie on Savarkar.

Speaking to ANI, Chandra Bose said, "(Randeep) Hooda is a famous actor and director. It's great that he is making a film on Savarkar, but the film must do justice to Savarkar's personality. There is no need for Netaji, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose in a movie on Savarkar."

Bose added that Savarkar's ideas were different and were rooted in Hindutva.

"Savarkar's ideas were different, he embraced a Hindutva ideology. He was attached to Hindu Mahasabha. However, Netaji was against Hindu Mahasabha. He had a more inclusive and secular ideology. If the movie presents distorted facts, the nation's 140 crore people will go against him (Hooda)," Bose said.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of the makers and actors to present facts as they are, adding that no director has the right to distort facts.

"Interpretations can vary, but if basic facts are distorted then the entire history will change. It is the responsibility of directors and actors to present facts as they are. No filmmaker has the right to distort facts. We will appreciate it (film) if it showcases the real personality of Savarkar," he said.

Randeep Hooda on Sunday released the teaser of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' where he will play the freedom fighter.

Randeep also took to his Twitter handle to post, "The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold! Presenting @RandeepHoodain & as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023"

His fans congratulated him for bringing the life of a revolutionary leader on the big screen.

The teaser of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was released on the 140th birth anniversary of the revolutionary leader.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhagat Singh Savarkar Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

