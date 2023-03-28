close

Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar's grandson said, "I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised"

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar has sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and also challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he had apologised to the British.

Gandhi's "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone" remark has drawn fire from BJP.

The former Congress chief made this remark while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised".

"Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken," Savarkar said.

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

