Delhi to get 1,500 electric buses by end of 2023; says Kailash Gahlot



According to media reports, Gahlot's statement came after he inspected an upcoming bus depot in the Savda Ghevra area. The bus depot is being built at a cost of Rs 60 crore, the transport department said in a statement. Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said that the national capital will likely have 1,500 electric buses by the end of this year.



Gahlot commented on the introduction of the electric buses in the national capital saying, "Delhi will soon have the first lot of the 1,500 electric buses being procured by the government, and all the buses are scheduled to arrive by the end of this year." The department further said, 'Equipped with charging points, the depot spread across 7.8 acres will have the capacity to park 200 electric buses."



According to the report, nine more depots have been equipped with the charging infrastructure, which will be used for parking electric buses that will be delivered in batches in the coming months. The minister further added that three bus depots- Rajghat, Mundela Kalan, and Rohini Sector 37 are already operational with charging and parking facilities for electric buses.

