'Veer Mata', 'Veer Pita' identity cards for parents of martyrs in Rajasthan

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Sainik Kalyan Board chaired by Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Governor Kalraj Mishra

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
The department of Sainik Welfare of Rajasthan will issue 'Veer Mata' and 'Veer Pita' identity cards to the parents of martyrs, officials said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Sainik Kalyan Board chaired by Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here.

Also, the procedure involved in naming schools or public places after martyrs and gallantry awardee winners will be simplified.

The governor also directed officials to implement various schemes for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families effectively and in a time-bound manner.

"On the initiative of Governor Kalraj Mishra, the Sainik Kalyan department will now issue 'Veer Mata' identity card to the martyr's mother and 'Veer Pita' to the martyr's father. Similarly, simplification will be done in the policy of naming schools or public places after the names of martyred soldiers and gallantry awarded soldiers," a release said.

Mishra said the families of martyrs and ex-servicemen should get due respect in society. He said that everyone should work together to solve the social, family and economic problems of the dependents of the martyrs.

The governor said that wide publicity should be given to various schemes related to the welfare of soldiers and the facilities being provided to them.

Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, Chairman of the State Level Sainik Kalyan Advisory Committee Manvendra Singh Jasol, Vice President Ram Sahai Bajia, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and officers of various departments were present in the meeting.

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

