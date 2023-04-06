close

Delhi mayor inspects slum dwellings, asks officials to renovate dhobi ghat

The mayor directed that an FIR be filed against those who damaged the MCD property and said gates should be installed at all public parks, the MCD said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mayor Shelly Oberoi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday made surprise visits to slum dwellings in Vikaspuri and directed officials to carry out renovation of a dhobi ghat and an MCD-run welfare centre there.

Local MLA Mahendra Yadav and Councillor Sahib Kumar Asiwal apprised the mayor about the problems being faced by the residents of Vikaspuri, according to an official statement.

"The mayor inspected the dhobi ghat at the jhuggi-jhopri colony in Hastsal. She expressed concern over the lack of facilities and the dilapidated condition of the dhobi ghat and instructed the officials to renovate infrastructure and ensure proper drainage," the statement read.

The mayor also visited Kaali Basti JJ Colony in the ward and heard the problems of the local residents there.

During this interaction, it came to light that some people tie their animals in public parks and places. For this, they have broken the boundary wall of a building that used to be a school, the statement said.

The mayor directed that an FIR be filed against those who damaged the MCD property and said gates should be installed at all public parks, the MCD said.

Oberoi also visited the Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Hastsal Bazar.

"The mayor expressed her displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the centre and said the construction and renovation work should be expedited," the MCD said.

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

