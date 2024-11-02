Business Standard
No one will face injustice: UP CM assures people during Janata Darshan

To those seeking financial assistance for treatment of critical ailments, Adityanath assured that monetary constraints would not prevent them from receiving necessary care, according to the release. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met around 200 people and listened to their concerns during a Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving public issues, assuring, "No one will face injustice."  The chief minister instructed officials to act with full responsibility and sensitivity, ensuring that all eligible individuals benefit from public welfare schemes, according to an official statement.

He also ordered strict action against land mafia and those illegally occupying land, stating, "Justice should be provided to everyone without discrimination."  Interacting with those seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, he listened to their issues one by one and accepted their applications, according to the release.

 

He then forwarded the applications to the officials, instructing them to ensure swift and satisfactory resolution, it said.

For complaints involving criminal activities, the chief minister directed police officials to take strict action against offenders.

To those seeking financial assistance for treatment of critical ailments, Adityanath assured that monetary constraints would not prevent them from receiving necessary care, according to the release.

Similar to previous Janata Darshans, he instructed officers to prepare cost estimates for those in need of high-level medical care, with the government ready to fund treatments as soon as estimates are submitted, the statement added.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

