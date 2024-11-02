Business Standard
IRCTC website, app down: Outage leaves thousands of travellers frustrated

Users encountered various problems, with some unable to make payments or facing technical difficulties that hindered transaction completions

IRCTC

Approximately 66 per cent of complaints were related to the IRCTC website. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) experienced an outage affecting its app and website on Saturday (November 2) morning. More than 200 users across India reported issues on Downdetector, a platform that monitors service disruptions.
 
Users encountered various problems, with some unable to make payments or facing technical difficulties that hindered transaction completions. Others reported issues receiving or viewing their tickets. 
 
 
 
According to the data, approximately 66 per cent of complaints were related to the website, while 21 per cent were about the app and 13 per cent concerned ticketing problems. The majority of complaints came from major metropolitan areas, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, and Hyderabad.

A notable spike in reports occurred at 10:04 am, with 140 users indicating outages. This figure peaked at 11:04 am, reaching a total of 222 complaints, before gradually decreasing thereafter. Users took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustrations, with one commenting, “Very bad service of IRCTC App. On Tatkal timings, servers of the IRCTC app get down, so much problem arises for ticket booking. IRCTC and Indian Railways should take this concern seriously to provide fast and effective solutions to the user.”
 
 
Notably, the public sector undertaking (PSU) is set to announce its second-quarter results on Monday (November 4). On Friday, during Muharat trading, IRCTC shares closed at Rs 831.75, reflecting a 1.27 per cent increase on the NSE.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

