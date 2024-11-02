IRCTC website, app down: Outage leaves thousands of travellers frustrated

@IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia What a sham IRCTC booking systems are. Till 10:10, it’s stuck here. Why fetching all stations in app when it’s peak time. I had app already opened but was kicked out just before 10 am saying “service is unavailable”. Agents can book, not common man. pic.twitter.com/Hsa1H6Bpxg— Tejas G (@tejas_ind) November 2, 2024
More From This Section
Wow brilliant fraud by IRCTC, website slowed down for normal account holders I guess. Its just not opening once although have a very good speed Internet.@IRCTCofficial #IRCTC #Tatkal This is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/76668QapsN— Harshit Srivastava (@harshitsri09) November 2, 2024
"Hey @IRCTCofficial, why does your website go down for 5 mins during tatkal booking, allowing touts to grab all tickets? Is this a collusion? @RailMinIndia & @Central_Railway, please investigate & resolve this issue! #IRCTC #TatkalTicket #RailwayReform"— Anubhav Kr (@AnubhavKr17) November 2, 2024