South Peninsular India, southern Tamil Nadu receives heavy rainfall: IMD

South Peninsular India, southern Tamil Nadu receives heavy rainfall: IMD



The IMD has issued an advisory to stay indoors and avoid any travel if possible, ensure children and animals are inside and also remove any loose timber or debris which might cause an accident (Photo: PTi)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Due to deep circulation in the area of the Gulf of Mannar South Peninsular India and Tamil Nadu's southern region received heavy rainfall on Saturday.

"We have received reports of heavy rainfall, mainly from South Peninsular India and Tamil Nadu. However, there are no reports of heavy rainfall from the rest of the country. Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next 2-3 days, but most parts of the country will remain clear," IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy.

While speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy talked about the gradual fall in minimum and maximum temperature over Northwest and East India by 2-3°C during 03rd-07th November.

 

"Talking about temperature, the minimum temperature has dropped by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the Doab region in the last 24 hours. The overall temperature over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and South Doab region is 2-4 degrees above normal. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius from tomorrow morning. Temperatures are likely to fall at isolated places," she said.

The IMD has issued an advisory to stay indoors and avoid any travel if possible, ensure children and animals are inside and also remove any loose timber or debris which might cause an accident.

If outside, then it is advised to get away from metal structures and objects which conduct electricity and keep away from all utility lines, including phone and power lines, metal fences, trees etc.

People are also advised to keep away from any other electrical conductors and windows, and doors, and avoid using corded phones and other similar electrical equipment which might conduct the lightning.

The IMD also posted weather warnings for next 7 days saying that "Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe on November 1 and slight decrease thereafter. Gradual fall in minimum and maximum temperature over North and East India by 2-3 during November 3-7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

