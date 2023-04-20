close

No state has below 30% household coverage of tap water connection: Official

No habitation in country which does not have portable drinking water at least to the extent of 8-10 lpcd needed for cooking and drinking

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jal Jeevan Mission

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
No state has less than 30 per cent household coverage of tap water connection in rural India and there is no habitation in the country which does not have portable drinking water at least to the extent needed for cooking and drinking, a senior official said.

Addressing the 16th Civil Services Day, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Vini Mahajan said more than 8.54 crore rural households with more than 40 crore people have benefitted under the programme.

"This is more than the population of the US, almost twice that of Brazil and Nigeria," she added.

"No state has below 30 per cent household coverage of tap water connection in rural India. No habitation in country which does not have portable drinking water at least to the extent of 8-10 lpcd needed for cooking and drinking," Mahajan said.

According to the Jal Jeevan Mission data, West Bengal has the lowest coverage of tap water connections at 32 per cent among states while Lakshadweep has the lowest coverage among union territories at 0 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Clean drinking water conserve water Households

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

