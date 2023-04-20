No state has below 30% household coverage of tap water connection: Official

No state has less than 30 per cent household coverage of tap water connection in rural India and there is no habitation in the country which does not have portable drinking water at least to the extent needed for cooking and drinking, a senior official said.

Addressing the 16th Civil Services Day, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Vini Mahajan said more than 8.54 crore rural households with more than 40 crore people have benefitted under the programme.

"This is more than the population of the US, almost twice that of Brazil and Nigeria," she added.

"No state has below 30 per cent household coverage of tap water connection in rural India. No habitation in country which does not have portable drinking water at least to the extent of 8-10 lpcd needed for cooking and drinking," Mahajan said.

According to the Jal Jeevan Mission data, West Bengal has the lowest coverage of tap water connections at 32 per cent among states while Lakshadweep has the lowest coverage among union territories at 0 per cent.

Also Read 110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection 78.1 mn rural households provided tap water in last 3 years under JJM: Govt Mega push for 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to reach the target within year Clean tap water to over 100 mn rural homes: Jal Shakti ministry highlights Kerala lags in providing tap water to rural households: Union Min Shekhawat Cholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 5,000 cr through AA-rated NCDs States to establish 100 food streets across 100 districts: Centre Working on contingency plans, possible evacuation in Sudan: Arindam Bagchi Isro's new policy opens door for private players; focus on new-gen entities Jio rolls out 82,500 sites for 5G service, Bharti Airtel less than 20,000