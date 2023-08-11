No temple under ASI protection is under debilitated condition: Govt

There are 3,696 centrally-protected monuments including temples under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India, and none of these temples is under a debilitated condition, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

The government was asked whether it is a fact that there are huge number of centuries-old temples in the country which are in "debilitated condition" and needs rejuvenation, and if the Centre has prepared a comprehensive list of such structures in consultation with state governments.

"No such list has been prepared by the ASI," Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha in his response to the question.

Asked if it is a fact that "there are huge number of centuries-old temples in the country which are in debilitated condition and need rejuvenation," the government only responded about ASI-protected sites.

"There are 3,696 centrally-protected monuments including temples under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the country. There is no temple in debilitated condition under the jurisdiction of ASI and all are in good state of preservation," the minister said.

"The ASI takes up conservation work of monuments/sites including temples as per requirement and availability of resources, while following the National Conservation Policy, 2014," he added.

Also Read Why was this woman with a face painting denied entry into Golden Temple? Shirdi Saibaba Temple to close from today? Here's what the trust says Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament President Droupadi Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple on second day in Odisha HAL failure to anticipate EASA norms led to longer compliance checks: CAG Noida school's website hacked by group identifying as 'Bangladeshi': Report No delay in officers' recruitment cycle in Indian Army: Govt to Par panel 2G case: HC expresses strong displeasure over CBI's adjournment request HC admits Mukhtar Ansari's appeal against life term awarded by lower court

Necessary ASI staff is deployed for protection of historical monuments or sites including temples. If any encroachment is noticed, legal action is initiated against the violators as per the provisions prescribed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the minister said in his response.

In response to a separate query, the Union culture minister said, there are 2,701 vacancies in the ASI, against the sanctioned strength of 8,778.

Asked about the number of posts which have been created in the last four years in the ASI, he said, "758 posts".