Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Noida school's website hacked by group identifying as 'Bangladeshi': Report

The website showed the national flag of Bangladesh. The hackers signed off message with "Joy Bangla" and "Bangladesh" written after it followed by multiple code names

Cybersecurity, cyberattack, hacking

Press Trust of India Noida
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The website of a prominent private school in Noida was purportedly hacked on Thursday by an unknown group identifying itself as "Muslim hackers from Bangladesh".
"When liberty is at risk, expect us," read a line from a message visible on the homepage of the website.
The matter came to light late in the night, with the police saying they were yet to receive any complaint in this regard.
"We are Bangladeshi Muslim hacker's never try to mess our cyberspace. We oppose oppression where we are, we represent freedom, we are simple evolimion of the technological system when liberty is at risk ...expect us... (sic)," read the message on the school's website.
The website showed the national flag of Bangladesh. The hackers signed off message with "Joy Bangla" and "Bangladesh" written after it followed by multiple code names.
The hack comes close on the heels of a cyber security firm's report that a hacktivist group known as "Mysterious Team Bangladesh" has carried out several distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks since June 2022.

Also Read

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

IKEA store in Noida: Construction to begin soon after govt approval

Noida airport likely to invite expression of interest for MRO this week

No delay in officers' recruitment cycle in Indian Army: Govt to Par panel

2G case: HC expresses strong displeasure over CBI's adjournment request

HC admits Mukhtar Ansari's appeal against life term awarded by lower court

Failure to pay charges in time by Goa police led to late fee payment: CAG

India, Italy to soon sign MoU in defence sector, says Ambassador Luca

The group, which is said to be primarily driven by religious and political motives, has attacked multiple sectors in India, according to the report by firm Group-IB.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh noida Schools Hacking

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon