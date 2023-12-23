Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Non-standard drugs supply in Delhi govt hospitals: L-G calls for CBI probe

The Raj Niwas officials said that in a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the Lt Governor mentioned that it is concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients

pharma, medicine, drugs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged procurement and supply of "non-standard" drugs in Delhi government hospitals, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.
When asked about the matter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told PTI that the government will come out with a detailed response. He also alleged that there is an attempt to obstruct the work of the government through such inquiries.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Raj Niwas officials said that in a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the Lt Governor mentioned that it is concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients.
"It is with a sense of deep concern that I have perused the file. I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests," read the note to Kumar.
These drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Delhi Health Services (DHS), were supplied to Delhi government hospitals and may also have been supplied to the 'Mohalla Clinics', the Lt Governor said in his note.
"Tested by government as well as private analysts/laboratories as per rules and statutory provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, these have failed and are categorised as 'Not of Standard Quality'," he said.
Saxena, in his note, also said that "these drugs procured by spending huge budgetary resources are a grave threat to public health and safety" and have the "potential of endangering lives of people".
"Prima facie, apart from CPA-DHS, GNCTD, there are suppliers, manufacturers situated in other states and drug controllers in those states associated in this whole exercise," he said.
The Lt Governor said accordingly, as proposed at "Para 35, since the matter of 'Mohalla Clinics' is already entrusted to the CBI, this case, which may, inter alia, also involve supply of these failed 'Not of Standard Quality' drugs to such clinics, may also be entrusted to the central agency, especially in light of the fact that the investigation therein involves multi inter-state stakeholders including CPA- DHS, GNCTD, suppliers/dealers, manufacturers in other states and other state agencies".

Also Read

65% of MSME firms found manufacturing substandard drugs since Dec: Report

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

1 drug sample spurious and nearly 48 substandard in June inspection

Apple working on a cheaper Vision Pro powered by iPhone-grade chip: Report

ED arrests 3 more in money laundering case against Vivo-India, others

Can't allow inadequate prison healthcare system to violate right: HC

Dead, dormant, closed: Karti Chidambaram after appearance before ED

RailTel to implement integrated communication system in NFR's new line

Extremists should not be given space: EAM after Hindu temple defaced in US

The Directorate of Vigilance had submitted a report in the matter. There were complaints of sub-standard medicines being supplied in Delhi government hospitals. Subsequently, samples were collected from the government hospitals, the Raj Niwas officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI non-standard quality drugs cheaper drugs substandard drugs Delhi government Government hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon