close
Sensex (0.49%)
66492.25 + 325.32
Nifty (0.52%)
19834.55 + 102.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.96%)
6030.80 + 57.55
Nifty Midcap (0.46%)
40778.95 + 188.30
Nifty Bank (0.63%)
44504.85 + 278.95
Heatmap

Apple working on a cheaper Vision Pro powered by iPhone-grade chip: Report

The affordable version of Vision Pro might get a lower resolution display, less cameras and no external display

Apple Vision Pro

Apple's maiden mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, was unveiled at the WWDC conference back in June. It is set to launch early next year with a price of around $3,500

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly working on a more affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro headset, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. To lower down the cost, Apple would remove features such as external display and Mac level chipset in its affordable version of its Augmented Reality (AR) headset that is expected to follow the Vision Pro.
According to Gurman, Apple would replace the chipset on the headset from a Mac level processor to that of an iPhone. The more affordable headset might get a lower resolution display and a reduced number of camera sensors. Apple would likely remove the EyeSight feature and external display to bring down the cost of the device.
Apple's maiden mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, was unveiled at the WWDC conference back in June. It is set to launch early next year with a price of around $3,500. The more affordable version is expected to follow soon with a price tag of $1,500.
The lower cost headset would likely feature a slightly smaller and lighter design to make it more comfortable to wear. In another news report, Apple is exploring the possibility of integrating prescribed lenses directly onto the device to make it more user friendly.
In related news, Meta is working with South Korea’s LG to bring Apple Vision Pro competitor, according to a news report on 9to5mac. Meta has a Quest line of virtual reality headsets, which it plans to expand together with LG to take on Apple in the mixed reality headgear market. The first product from the partnership is expected to arrive either late in 2024 or early 2025.

Also Read

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Apple WWDC23 to kick off with keynote on June 5: Here is event schedule

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple XR headset specs leaked ahead of WWDC 2023; check details here

Apple Vision Pro headset to offer immersive spatial experience at $3499

WhatsApp to let Android users sign-in using Passkeys instead of OTPs

PM discusses manufacturing expansion plans with Google CEO Pichai

No CSAM content on platform, govt didn't share any evidence: YouTube

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip5 in yellow colour, announces festival offers

Apple announces festival season offers on iPhones, Macs, and more: Details

Topics : Augmented reality Apple Apple WWDC VR headset Technology

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveSame-Sex Marriage VerdictGold-Silver PriceOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon