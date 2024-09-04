IMD issues 'red' alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan; floods displace thousands

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a "red" alert for several regions, including Gujarat, Vidarbha, eastern Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, due to expected heavy rainfall.

Additionally, the IMD has placed Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, western Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northeastern India under a "yellow" alert, predicting heavy rainfall.

Gujarat rains

Since August 25, Gujarat has experienced severe rainfall, resulting in at least 40 deaths and displacing over 55,000 people across 25 districts. On Tuesday, the highest rainfall recorded was in Valia, Bharuch, with 156 mm from 6 am to 6 pm. This was followed by Netrang with 127 mm, Umarpada in Surat with 105 mm, Valsad with 104 mm, and Jotana in Mehsana with 95 mm.

The IMD has predicted continued heavy to light rainfall throughout the week. Additionally, more than 15,000 villages are facing power outages. Cyclone Asna has worsened the flood conditions in the state.

IMD weather update: landslides, road closures

On Tuesday, significant rainfall was reported in coastal Karnataka, Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and western Maharashtra. Himachal Pradesh experienced severe rainstorms, causing landslides and road closures. National Highways 5 and 707, along with 78 additional roads, were shut down due to the risk of landslides. Marathwada in Maharashtra is also experiencing heavy rain, while intermittent showers are affecting Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi.

IMD monsoon update: Monsoon trough over Rajasthan

The IMD has issued a warning that the monsoon trough is currently over Jaisalmer, Udaipur, and western Vidarbha, extending toward the Bay of Bengal, which is leading to the formation of low-pressure areas. As a result, regions including Vidarbha, interior Karnataka, portions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Monsoon in India: Heavy rainfall in Bihar

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and certain regions of eastern Gujarat are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate showers are expected for the western Himalayas, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Lakshadweep.