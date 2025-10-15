Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi's first cloud seeding trial likely after Diwali, awaiting IMD nod

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned

The aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa added. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's much-anticipated first trial of artificial rain through cloud seeding will be held after Diwali, once the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gives a green light, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Sirsa said that pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned.

The aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region, he added.

"The entire setup is ready from permissions to pilot training. The aircraft are fitted with cloud seeding equipment, and pilots have flown over the target areas to prepare. Now, we are just waiting for the IMD's approval," he said.

 

The first trial is expected to take place the day after Diwali or shortly thereafter, depending on suitable weather conditions.

The Delhi government's cloud seeding project -- a major commitment by the BJP-led administration -- has been postponed multiple times due to various reasons.

Initially scheduled for July, it was delayed due to monsoon, changing weather patterns, disturbances and now lack of suitable cloud cover.

Though the operation was promised to take place before Diwali, Sirsa now confirm it will likely be conducted afterward. However, the exact date has not yet been fixed.

Delhi has been preparing for the artificial rain project in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to assess whether cloud seeding can help reduce pollution and smog during the peak winter season.

Last month, the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur for five cloud seeding trials, which are expected to be conducted in northwest Delhi.

The project, approved by 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aims to explore whether artificial rain can be a viable solution to tackle rising pollution levels during the winter months.

Funds have already been transferred to IIT Kanpur, which will deploy its own aircraft for the operation.

According to the DGCA order, the activity will be carried out under visual flight rules, without remuneration, and only after obtaining clearances from state and local authorities.

The cloud seeding operations are authorised between October 1 and November 30 and will follow strict safety, security, and air traffic control guidelines.

Permission has been granted under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, allowing IIT Kanpur's Department of Aerospace Engineering to conduct the activity using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

The project is being conducted in coordination with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the IMD.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi IMD Cloud-Seeding climate air pollution

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

