Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tribunal awards ₹15.6 lakh to kin of photographer killed in road accident

Tribunal awards ₹15.6 lakh to kin of photographer killed in road accident

It rejected the argument of the offending dumper truck's insurer that the vehicle was not involved in the accident or that the driver lacked a valid licence

accident

The MACT, presided over by member R V Mohite, in the order passed on Tuesday, concluded that the accident occurred due to the negligence of both drivers. It assessed negligence of the deceased to the extent of 20 per cent and of the dumper driver at

Press Trust of India Thane
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here has awarded a compensation of Rs 15.67 lakh to the family of a 22-year-old photographer killed after a dumper truck hit his motorbike in 2018.

The MACT, presided over by member R V Mohite, in the order passed on Tuesday, concluded that the accident occurred due to the negligence of both drivers. It assessed negligence of the deceased to the extent of 20 per cent and of the dumper driver at 80 per cent.

It rejected the argument of the offending dumper truck's insurer that the vehicle was not involved in the accident or that the driver lacked a valid licence.

 

The tribunal held the vehicle's owner, a Thane-based infrastructure company, and the insurer jointly and severally liable to pay the amount within one month.

The claimants told the MACT that on September 15, 2018, the victim, Omkar Patil, was travelling on a motorcycle on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai when a dumper truck allegedly driven rashly and negligently, rammed into his vehicle.

Also Read

accident

Fatal road accidents in Delhi drop 2.9%, deaths fall 2.5% till September

road accident

Thane MACT awards ₹1.2 crore to family of businessman killed in SUV crash

Jaipur: Charred LPG cylinders placed at the site after a truck carrying the cylinders caught fire following a collision with a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, early Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Over 40 LPG cylinders explode after road crash on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

car accident, road accident

Help accident victims, get ₹25,000 in UP: What is Rah-Veer scheme?

Accident, road accident

1 dead, 4 injured as tempo traveller crashes into BEST bus in Mumbai

Patil fell from the motorbike, the dumper's wheel ran over his head and he died on the spot.

The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act against the dumper driver.

Patil's parents and his sister moved the tribunal for the claim, citing loss of dependency and mental agony.

The MACT rejected the insurer's argument that the dumper truck was not involved in the accident or that the driver lacked a valid licence.

"The opponent insurer has not led any oral or documentary evidence in support of its contentions. The driver of the offending dumper and opponent have not challenged the involvement of the offending dumper in the alleged accident as well as prosecution against the driver before the higher authority," it said.

The initial burden always lies on the claimant to establish the claim by bringing oral and documentary evidence on record. However, proof beyond a reasonable doubt is not required. "Applying the principle of preponderance of probability, the claimant can discharge his burden," the MACT said.

The tribunal noted that the deceased was 22 years old and a self-employed photographer. Although income proof was unavailable, it assessed his notional monthly income at Rs 12,000.

It awarded a compensation of Rs 15,67,280 along with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the petition to his family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court

SC issues notices on plea for lawyer access during police interrogation

Supreme Court, SC

Diwali gets its bang back as SC eases firecracker restrictions in Delhi

cloud seeding

Delhi's first cloud seeding trial likely after Diwali, awaiting IMD nod

Supreme Court, SC

Traders, RWAs welcome SC nod for green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR

Modi, Narendra Modi

No household left behind: Modi's message to partymen ahead of Bihar polls

Topics : India News road accident award Accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon