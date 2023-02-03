JUST IN
Delhi mayor election to be held 1st during municipal House on Feb 6: Report
NSA Doval meets members of USISPF, discusses cooperation in defence, space
Competition Commission to invoke 'doctrine of necessity' for M&A deals
Subsidence-hit Joshimath area 15 km away from NTPC project: Power minister
NHRC sends notices to Centre, others on high death rate of factory workers
Centre asked SC to finalise MoP for appointment of judges, says Rijiju
51 IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum after blast injures 3 jawans
NIA files third chargesheet against three JuM-Bangladesh terrorists
Patent infringement: HC orders Triveni Chemicals to pay Rs 2 cr to Pfizer
Changes to Competition Amendment Bill likely next week in Budget session
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Competition Commission to invoke 'doctrine of necessity' for M&A deals
icon-arrow-left
Delhi mayor election to be held 1st during municipal House on Feb 6: Report
Business Standard

NSA Doval meets members of USISPF, discusses cooperation in defence, space

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met the members of a top American India-centric strategic and business advocacy group during which they discussed bilateral ties

Topics
Ajit Doval | bilateral ties

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met the members of a top American India-centric strategic and business advocacy group during which they discussed bilateral ties, particularly in the field of defence, space, and cybersecurity field, a media release said Thursday.

Doval is leading a high-powered delegation to the US.

The board members of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) met Doval on Wednesday and they also discussed undersea and innovative intelligence, surveillance, building sophisticated reconnaissance systems, and U.S. restrictions on the export of technology, the USISPF said in a statement.

"On a government-to-government level, the recent visit of the NSA and the welcome he has received in the US mark a high point in the defence and strategic relationship between Washington and New Delhi, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said.

It also accentuates the level of trust that the United States has in India, as a key defence partner, despite not being a treaty ally, he said.

USISPF believes it is time for the US to remove the export barriers of the late 1990s and allow its private sector to work with its Indian counterpart to take the US-India defence partnership to the next level," Aghi said.

During the hour-long meeting, the USISPF members touched on how the private sector can coalesce and work with both governments on traditional defence capability and deep-tech collaboration, especially in the era of autonomous weapons where non-state actors pose a pernicious threat to a nation's vulnerability.

Since the seminal nuclear deal, the US-India defence cooperation has only improved over the years, USISPF said.

This meeting underscored US defence companies' commitment to producing military hardware under the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant) initiative and, on the software side, on advanced technologies in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI), it said.

As India and the US discuss greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, USISPF will work with both governments and the private sector to enhance synergy across defence security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the 'Make in India' initiative to consolidate India as a hub for defence manufacturing in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ajit Doval

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 06:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU