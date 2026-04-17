Nuclear FDI policy cleared, sent for consultations: DAE official
Proposed policy approved by Atomic Energy Commission moves to consultations stage as India looks to open nuclear power sector to private participation
Nandini Keshari
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India has moved a step closer to opening its nuclear power sector to private participation in line with the SHANTI Act, 2025. At a workshop on the operationalisation of the Act organised by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in association with the Ministry of Power, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), and NTPC, Seema S Jain, member (finance), DAE, said that the proposed FDI policy has been approved and sent for inter-ministerial consultation.
Topics : Nuclear NTPC nuclear power