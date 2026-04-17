Nuclear FDI policy cleared, sent for consultations: DAE official

“FDI initiatives are in the pipeline. The Atomic Energy Commission has approved the FDI policy and it is going in for the ministerial consultations,” she said, adding that innovative financing models will be expected so as to ensure that fund flow comes to this sector and it is not crowded by other competing demands.

She added, “If we take ₹22 crore per megawatt as the standard baseline, which was the requirement in the recent approvals, easily around ₹20 lakh crore financing is required to reach the 100 GW target by 2047.” She also noted that fleet mode expansion, or multiple reactors at one site, will compress the total approval cycle and the time required for setting up the entire nuclear power plant.

At the same event, NTPC chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh flagged concerns over muted private sector and state interest. He said, “There was a lot of discussion before the Bill was passed. But after its enactment, the same level of excitement from the private sector is not seen for some reason.”

Noting the Central government’s direction of at least one nuclear plant site to be identified in every state, he said, “We are working with around 14 states at present. And with little hesitance, I would like to say that the acceptance rate is not that high.”