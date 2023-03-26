close

Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates, lays foundation for Rs 2,000-cr projects

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth a total of Rs 2,000 crore in his home district of Ganjam

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth a total of Rs 2,000 crore in his home district of Ganjam.

During his visit to Ganjam, he held separate rallies in his own constituency Hinjili, besides Kabisuryanagar and Chhatrapur, focusing mostly on development schemes.

However, Aska MP Pramila Bisoi appealed to the people to make Patnaik the CM for the sixth consecutive term after the 2024 general elections.

Patnaik inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in Chhatrapur, Rs 590 crore in Hinjili and Rs 316 crore in Kabisuryanagar.

Patnaik also distributed 'gram-kantak housing pattas' (record of rights) to over 20,000 people who have been living on government land for generations.

The chief minister also distributed interest-free loans of Rs 619 crore to self-help groups (SHGs). These loans were given to 2.24 lakh women of 22,200 SHGs.

Topics : Naveen Patnaik | Odisha

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

