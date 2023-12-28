Sensex (    %)
                        
Odisha's Nandankanan zoo to get cheetahs, lions, birds from Dubai

The animals will be brought in through an animal exchange programme, said Susanta Nanda, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), during a press conference on Wednesday

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar is set to receive a pair of cheetahs, six lions, chimpanzees, lemurs, and other animals and birds from Dubai next month, according to an official.
The animals will be brought in through an animal exchange programme, said Susanta Nanda, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), during a press conference on Wednesday.
Zoo officials have signed an agreement with Dubai Safari Park in the United Arab Emirates to bring these exotic animals and birds through the exchange programme.
According to the zoo authorities, a male and female cheetah will be exchanged for five Manipur brow-antlered deer, consisting of two males and three females.
The official also mentioned plans to bring four white lions (one male and three females), as well as two African lions (one male and one female).
Additionally, two chimpanzees, five ring-tailed lemurs, three red-necked wallabies, eight Hamadryas baboons, seven African grey parrots, and five blue and gold macaws will arrive at the zoo through the exchange programme.
In return, the NZP will be sending hippos, blackbucks, hog deer, gharial (crocodile), gaur, and red jungle fowl to the Dubai zoo.
"We are currently waiting for necessary clearance from the authorities to proceed with the exchange programme," the official informed.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

