Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Complaint has been filed by Bombay High Court's advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra in which they have demanded to register a case under sections 295A, 298,500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Ranbir Kapoor

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in the Ghatkopar Police Station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video while celebrating Christmas.
The complaint has been filed by Bombay High Court's advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra in which they have demanded to register a case under sections 295A, 298,500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, the police have not yet registered any FIR in the matter.
In the viral video, wine and liquor are poured over a cake and then Ranbir Kapoor sets it on fire saying, 'Jai Mata Di'. The rest of the family members also chanted the same.
According to the complaint, the fire god is invoked in Hinduism before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating Christmas and chanted "Jai Mata Di".
The video has been made and circulated to insult the religious sentiments of the complainants, it alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Christmas 2023: Know the importance of lighting candles on Christmas

Merry Christmas 2023: History, significance, top 50 wishes, quotes to share

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case

LIVE: Congress to kickstart LS polls campaign with 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally

Govt asked Apple to soften impact of hack warnings, says Washington Post

Bangladesh polls: Hasina's party manifesto pledges friendly ties with India

Nearly 100,000 tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, says Police

LeT overground worker arrested from Sharkwara; arms & ammunition recovered

Topics : Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Religion Belief Viral video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon