LIVE: Congress to kickstart LS polls campaign with 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally
The Congress is launching its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' mega rally in Nagpur on Thursday, marking the party's 139th foundation day. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stated that it would be a historic moment, emphasizing the party's aim to convey a message of change to challenge the BJP at the national level during a press conference at the event venue.
A complaint has been lodged against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor at the Ghatkopar Police Station for allegedly offending religious sentiments in a viral video during Christmas celebrations. The complaint, filed by advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra from the Bombay High Court, calls for the registration of a case under sections 295A, 298, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Approximately 150,000 tourists visited Shimla during Christmas, and an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 tourists are anticipated for New Year celebrations, as mentioned by a senior police officer. Shimla Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, stated that similar to the Christmas and winter carnivals, arrangements will be made for December 31st. The city witnessed a significant influx of visitors during Christmas, and authorities expect around 250,000 vehicles and a large crowd for the year-end celebrations.
9:38 AM
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips the national capital
Delhi experienced a dense layer of fog as a cold wave took hold of the city, resulting in delays for trains and flights on Thursday. Passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were observed queuing up at the gates amid the intense fog.
9:31 AM
Eyeing Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah to attend BJP meeting in Telangana
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a BJP state-level meeting on Thursday, where he will outline a roadmap for the party's Telangana unit leaders and cadre in preparation for the upcoming general elections. This marks Shah's initial visit to the state following the recently concluded Assembly polls, which yielded "disappointing" outcomes for the saffron party, despite an improvement in votes and seats.
9:16 AM
Odisha's Nandankanan zoo to welcome cheetahs, lions, birds from Dubai
Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar is scheduled to welcome a pair of cheetahs, six lions, chimpanzees, lemurs, and various other animals and birds from Dubai next month, as stated by Susanta Nanda, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), in a press conference on Wednesday. The introduction of these animals is part of an animal exchange program.
9:05 AM
DMDK leader Vijayakanth tests positive for Covid, put on ventilator support
DMDK founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth has tested positive for Covid-19, according to information provided by the party on Thursday. Following complaints of breathing difficulties, he has been admitted to a hospital and placed on ventilator support. Previously, in November, Vijayakanth had been hospitalized at MIOT Hospital in Chennai due to a deterioration in his health.
8:50 AM
Nearly 100,000 tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, says Police
8:48 AM
Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments
8:46 AM
Congress to kickstart LS polls campaign with 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally
First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:43 AM IST