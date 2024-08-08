Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP's 3-time tribal MLA Amritlal Meena passes away due to cardiac arrest

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) three-time tribal MLA Amritlal Meena, aged 64, passed away due to a heart attack on Wednesday.

Amritlal Meena

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) three-time tribal MLA Amritlal Meena, aged 64, passed away. Image: X@BhajanlalBjp

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) three-time tribal MLA Amritlal Meena, aged 64, passed away due to a heart attack on Wednesday.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, in a condolence message on X, wrote, "I am shocked by the news of the demise of BJP MLA from Salumber Assembly constituency, Shri Amrit Lal Ji Meena due to a heart attack. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I pray to Almighty God to give his holy soul a place in his feet and provide strength to his family members in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Babulal Kharadi, who is the Cabinet Minister in Rajasthan government also expressed his condolences and said "A very important member of our party has passed away today. He was like a brother to me, and I had a close relationship with his family. No one would be able to fill in the emptiness he has left in our lives. Finding someone like him is very rare. My condolences to his family."
BJP MLA Phool Singh Meena also expressed his condolences. "He was a very important member of us. I hope his family gets through such a big loss. Meena was very good with his work and was always focused on doing his best," he said.
Amritlal Meena was a member of the Salumber Sarada Panchayat Samiti in 2004 and was also a member of the Udaipur Zila Parishad from 2007 to 2010.
Meena was elected as the BJP MLA for the first time in 2013 after defeating Basanti Devi Meena of the Congress party. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2013 against Congress member Raghuvir Meena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Central govt to table Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 today in Lok Sabha

News updates: Vinesh Phogat appeals against disqualification at Court of Arbitration for Sport

Parliament highlights: Avg processing time of ITR reduced from 93 days in 2013 to 10 now, says FM

29 Awami League leaders, family members found dead in Bangladesh violence

Highlights: Amazon India country head Manish Tiwary has left the e-commerce firm, claims report

Topics : BJP BJP MLAs Cardiac arrest rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon