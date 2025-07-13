Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
H5N1 avian influenza detected in Odisha; govt culls over 6,700 birds

H5N1 avian influenza detected in Odisha; govt culls over 6,700 birds

Over 6,700 birds were culled on Saturday and Sunday following standard operating procedure (SOP) lay down by the Centre, a senior official said

Sarat Kumar Behera, chief district veterinary officer (CDVO), Puri, informed that five rapid response teams (RRTs) along with health teams have been deployed in the area where bird flu cases were detected. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in a poultry farm in Odisha's Puri district, prompting the state government to launch emergency containment measures, including mass culling of over 6,700 birds, a senior official said on Sunday.

The state government resorted to mass culling of the birds after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, confirmed that samples collected from Bada Ankula village in Delanga block of the district tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus, he added.

Over 6,700 birds were culled on Saturday and Sunday following standard operating procedure (SOP) lay down by the Centre, he said.

 

Sarat Kumar Behera, chief district veterinary officer (CDVO), Puri, informed that five rapid response teams (RRTs) along with health teams have been deployed in the area where bird flu cases were detected. 

"We have completely restricted the movement of live birds in and out of the infected zone," he said.

After completing culling within a 1-km radius of the village, samples from another five villages have been collected to test for the virus, Behera said.

Sources said the village had witnessed unusual poultry deaths over the past week, but the outbreak was officially confirmed only after villagers raised concerns and officials collected samples on July 9.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik visited the bird flu infected area to take stock of containment measures taken to prevent further spread of the virus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bird Flu Health with BS Odisha poultry farms

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

