Odisha train tragedy: AP dispatches 20 ambulances, 21 funeral vehicles

The Andhra Pradesh government has dispatched 20 ambulances and 21 funeral vehicles to the train accident site at Bahanaga Bazaar in Odisha, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Saturday.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy which claimed nearly 290 people and injured over a 1,000 more, she said more vehicles are on standby for dispatch if needed.

"For better coordination of these vehicles, a committee of officials from the health, transport and police departments has been appointed," said the Health Minister in a press note shared by the state government today.

Further, she said Srikakulam RIMS, Vizag King George Hospital and hospitals superintendents in Vizianagaram have been put on alert.

Rajini said arrangements have been made to treat the injured and instructed medical personnel to be ready to go to the accident spot for administering treatment if needed.

According to the Minister, all the hospitals and medical personnel in the vicinity of southern state's border with neighbouring Odisha have been alerted.

