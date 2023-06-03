close

Odisha train tragedy: Bihar govt issues emergency helpline numbers

After the deadliest railway accident in Odisha's Balasore district, Bihar government on Saturday issued helpline numbers for the family members of the victims.

IANS Patna
Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
The people of Bihar can dial emergency helpline numbers 0612-2249204 and 0612-229405. A dedicated team has been deployed which will provide detailed status of the victims.

Sources said that around a dozen people, who were travelling in Coromandel Express, are missing after the train tragedy.

Mantu Kumar, a native of Bihar's Sheikhpura district who was going from Kolkata to Chennai on Coromandel Express, is missing since mishap. Besides him, Mithilesh Kumar of Kawakol block and Pappu Manjhi of Roh block in Nawada district died in the rail tragedy in Odisha.

Apart from them, at least six persons from Nawada district were injured in the train tragedy.

At least 288 passengers have been killed and around 800 people injured in the tragic train derailment in Odisha's Balasore district, as per the South Eastern Railway (SER).

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

