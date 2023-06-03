close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Odisha train tragedy: State govt sets up temporary mortuary to store bodies

The 40,000 sq ft Expo Hall of the NOCCI has been converted into a mortuary where unidentified bodies will be stored, the official said

IANS Bhubaneswar
Odisha Train accident

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the ghastly train accident in Balasore on Friday that left 288 dead and over 800 injured, the Odisha government on Saturday set up a temporary mortuary at the business park of North Orissa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI) on the outskirts of the city, an official said.

The 40,000 sq ft Expo Hall of the NOCCI has been converted into a mortuary where unidentified bodies will be stored, the official said.

The place is about 15 km from the accident site near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district.

Speaking to IANS over phone, Balasore Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sucharu Bal said, "We have set up a mortuary at NOCCI. The bodies will be preserved in ice-ridden beds put up at the big hall. Sufficient beds with ice slabs have been kept there to store the unidentified bodies."

So far, 55 bodies have been identified and handed over to the family members after autopsy, he said.

Out of the remaining bodies, 27 have been shifted to the mortuary from local hospitals after conducting post-mortem, the ADM informed.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support, condole loss of lives

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express launch cancelled after Odisha train tragedy

Vehicles queue Shimla after police suspends new traffic plan for a day

Guilty will not be spared: PM after inspecting Odisha train accident site

Odisha train accident: Stringent action if any found guilty, says PM Modi

All in a few minutes: Coaches turn turtle, heap of mangled steel rises

Bailey bridge to reconnect Niti valley border areas in U'khand commissioned

Bal said the remaining bodies are kept at the Bhanaga High School, which has been converted into a makeshift mortuary, for identification.

The unidentified bodies will be shifted from the Bahanaga High School to the temporary mortuary at NOCCI, he said.

"As most of the deceased are from other states like West Bengal and Bihar, the process of identification has become difficult," Bal said.

Nearly half of the passengers who sustained minor injuries have been discharged from the hospitals after treatment. About 418 injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Soro and the SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

Maximum injured persons have been admitted to the local hospitals. Only the serious patients are being referred to SCB Medical College, which is about 173 km from Balasore.

More than 100 medical teams with paramedical staff along with medicines have been mobilised to the accident site, while 200 ambulances are engaged in shifting the injured to the hospitals, officials said.

Besides, 30 buses have been engaged for the movement of stranded passengers.

--IANS

bbm/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Train Accident Odisha government

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon