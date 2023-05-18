close

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Students can look at their BSE Odisha Matric Result 2023 scores at the official sites after 12 pm at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Today, May 18, 2023, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare the BSE Odisha 10th or HSC Result 2023. The Odisha class 10th results will be reported at 10 am. At 12 p.m., the links to the check marks will be active.
The state's Odisha Class 10 board exam was held from March 10 to March 17, 2023, at different centres. More than six lakh students have shown up in the matriculation exam this year in regular, ex-regular, Madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate fields. 


BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Ways to check result

The Odisha Matric Result can be found on the BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.nic.in for those who took the Class 10 board exam. Orissaresults.nic.in will also host Odisha Matric results. The Odisha 10th results can also be checked by SMS also. They are required to send the OR10<space>Roll Number & send it to 5676750. 
    • Reach the bseodisha.ac.in.
      
    • Visit the results segment

    • Press the Class 10 result link
      
    • Fill in the roll number and date of birth
      
    • Submit, download and printout your mark sheet for later.

Topics : Odisha Board results Odisha Board result Class 10 results

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

