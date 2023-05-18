BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

The state's Odisha Class 10 board exam was held from March 10 to March 17, 2023, at different centres. More than six lakh students have shown up in the matriculation exam this year in regular, ex-regular, Madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate fields.

Today, May 18, 2023, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare the BSE Odisha 10th or HSC Result 2023. The Odisha class 10th results will be reported at 10 am. At 12 p.m., the links to the check marks will be active.