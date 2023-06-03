close

All in a few minutes: Coaches turn turtle, heap of mangled steel rises

Many wagons of the two passenger trains, together carrying nearly 2,000 on board, turned turtle

Press Trust of India Balasore/New Delhi
Odisha triple train crash

Odisha triple train crash (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
In a matter of a few minutes, an express train entered a wrong track, hit a stationary goods train, its coaches got scattered all around including on an adjoining track, and another train coming at a high speed rammed into them and derailed.

Many wagons of the two passenger trains, together carrying nearly 2,000 on board, turned turtle.

According to a preliminary probe and eyewitness accounts, this is an estimated timeline for one of the deadliest train accidents in the country that left at least 288 dead and more than 800 injured:

Friday

* 6:50 pm - Passengers on board Coromandel Express heard a loud bang when the train rammed into a goods train parked in the loop line

* 6:55 pm - Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express crashes into stray coaches of Coromandel Express

* 7:10 pm - Local people arrive at the scene and help in rescuing passengers

* 7:30 pm - Local authorities, police and emergency services turn up at the accident site

* 8:00-9:00 pm - A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from B R Singh Hospital & Orthopedics Hospital-Howrah of Eastern Railway rushed to site

* 9:30 pm - DM arranged for buses to be sent to site to evacuate those with minor injuries

* 9:59 pm - Announcement of the cancellation of the inauguration of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train

Saturday

* Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaches accident site, announces a high level probe into the incident

* Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reaches the spot

* Railways says that rescue operations have been completed and restoration work is underway

* Announcement of a review meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident

* West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaches Odisha

* Mansukh Mandaviya deploys team of doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneswar for train mishap victims

* Restoration work begins at site, says rail minister

* PM Narendra Modi arrives at the accident site

* PM Modi leaves site to meet survivors at hospitals

* Restoration work in full swing; 500 labourers at site; 500 more waiting at site for cranes to clear debris.

Topics : Train Accident

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

