Bailey bridge to reconnect Niti valley border areas in U'khand commissioned

A Bailey bridge has been built by the Border Roads Organisation over river Girthiganga in place of the old bridge which collapsed in April, cutting off nearly half a dozen villages of Niti valley and the border outposts of Niti pass.

The portable bridge was operationalised on Friday, restoring direct road connectivity to the villages and the BOPs.

It was completed in less than two months.

Construction of the bridge connecting Kurkuti-Gamshali-Niti road and Niti pass was important from the social, economic and strategic point of view, Colonel Ankur Mahajan, Commander of the BRO task force told PTI.

It was also necessary for the widening and strengthening of the Mana-Mana pass and Joshimath-Malari roads which are to be taken up under the Bharatmala project, he added.

Also Read Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Some areas of Uttarakhand's Joshimath declared disaster-affected BJP returns to power, disasters take their toll in Uttarakhand in 2022 Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand resumes after 2-day halt due to snow Odisha train tragedy: Envoys of several countries offer condolences Train accident: Govt asks airlines to keep fares on Odisha flights in check EAM meets South African President Ramaphosa; conveys PM Modi's greetings Will provide best medical facility to injured, guilty will be punished: PM Odisha triple train mishap: Engine drivers, guards of 2 trains injured