close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Once infamous for riots, Uttar Pradesh is now a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

"The way chief minister Adityanath has worked to promote sports here, I can say that If India win medals anywhere in the world, Uttar Pradesh will have a big contribution in it"

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said the state of Uttar Pradesh was once notorious for witnessing riots but has now transformed into a sports hub.

Thakur's comment came ahead of the third edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG), scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 3 across four cities in the state as more than 4700 athletes from 200-plus universities are expected to participate.

Thakur launched the logo, jersey, mascot and anthem of the Games in presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"UP which was known for 'danga' is now known for 'khelon ka dangal'. Khelo India not only unearths sportsmen but also hone their skills," Thakur said adding that Khelo India centres will be set up in all the districts of UP.

"A few days back we completed five years of Khelo India, which has progressed very fast. The players have also won medals for the country and today I can say that the third biggest event of Khelo India University Games is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"The way chief minister Adityanath has worked to promote sports here, I can say that If India win medals anywhere in the world, Uttar Pradesh will have a big contribution in it."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a provision of Rs 3200 crore for Khelo India scheme so that athletes do not face any kind of inconvenience in their efforts to bring laureuls for the country.

Also Read

Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Thakur asks young diaspora to invest in India

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur condoles death of PM Modi's mother Heeraben

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

PM Modi to discuss govt's strategy in Parliament with Union Ministers

Sikkim CM urges his Manipur counterpart to take care of Sikkimeses people

BJP draws parallel with 'palaces' of Saddam in Kejriwal residence row

YSRP leader lodges complaint against state's IT cell: TSPSC paper leak case

PM to address public rally in Rajasthan's Sirohi on May 10: CP Joshi

2 Special Forces personnel killed in blast triggered by terrorists: J-K

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the University Games will prove to be a milestone in promoting sports activities among the youth of the state.

"Today Uttar Pradesh is not only the state with the largest population, but every event held there inevitably grows to be the biggest. I can assure that this will be the biggest event ever," he said.

The third edition of the KIUG will feature 21 sporting disciplines, the highest-ever in the history of the Games as rowing is set make its debut.

The competition will be hosted in Varanasi, Noida, Gorakhpur and Lucknow.

The shooting competition will be organised in New Delhi at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Two indigenous sports -- Mallakhamb and Yogasana -- were part of the last edition of the KIUG held in Karnataka.

Adityanath and Thakur also flagged off the torch relay on the occasion.

These four torches will travel through all the districts of Uttar Pradesh before returning to Lucknow on May 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Uttar Pradesh Sports in India

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sellers set to launch big discounts on smartphones to clear stock

mobiles, smartphones, manufacturing, production, phone
3 min read

2 Special Forces personnel killed in blast triggered by terrorists: J-K

Photo: ANI
2 min read

Will return medals if justice not delivered: Wrestling Coach Mahavir Phogat

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
2 min read

CAs, CSes concerned about new tweaks in anti-money laundering law

Budget 2023-24: Govt may go easy on capital expenditure growth in FY24
3 min read

Macroeconomic factors, better consumer confidence push industry optimism up

Can India's mood be captured in real time?
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon