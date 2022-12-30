I&B Minister Anurag Thakur condoles death of PM Modi's mother Heeraben

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi's frequent Himachal visits show BJP's failures: AAP state chief
Development becomes reality with double engine govt: Modi in Himachal rally
PM launches several projects, says Diwali has arrived early in Himachal
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' in Delhi
With advent of PM Modi, India's voice is heard by all: Venkaiah Naidu
-
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.
"Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you," Thakur said.
"May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet," the minister said.
The prime minister's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 10:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU