I&B Minister Anurag Thakur condoles death of PM Modi's mother Heeraben

Information and Broadcasting Minister on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

"Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you," Thakur said.

"May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet," the minister said.

The prime minister's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.

