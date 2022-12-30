JUST IN
PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar
Business Standard

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur condoles death of PM Modi's mother Heeraben

"Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you," Thakur said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

"Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you," Thakur said.

"May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet," the minister said.

The prime minister's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 10:41 IST

