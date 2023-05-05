close

PM to address public rally in Rajasthan's Sirohi on May 10: CP Joshi

Prime minister Narendra Modi will hold a public rally on Abu Road in Sirohi district on May 10, BJP state president C P Joshi said Friday

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi will hold a public rally on Abu Road in Sirohi district on May 10, BJP state president C P Joshi said Friday.

The PM will begin his visit by first offering prayers at Shrinathji Temple.

Before the rally, he will inaugurate some development works, and visit Brahma Kumaris, Joshi said.

This will be Modi's third rally this year in the Congress-ruled state where assembly elections are due later this year.

Modi had addressed a public programme in Bhilwara in January to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan revered by Gurjar community, while in February, he addressed a public meeting in Dausa after dedicating DelhiDausaLalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Topics : India Prime Minister rajasthan

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

