One dead, 4 injured in explosion at gelatin factory in Kerala's Kochi

At least one person died and four others were injured in an explosion at a gelatin factory in the Kakkanad area of Kerala's Kochi, the police said on Wednesday

Photo: Unsplash

According to the police, an explosion took place at Nitta Gelatin Company, Kakkanad on Tuesday at around 8 am in the storage area of waste cans | Representative Image

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
At least one person died and four others were injured in an explosion at a gelatin factory in the Kakkanad area of Kerala's Kochi, the police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Rajan Orang, a native of Punjab. The injured were identified as Najeeb, hailing from Edappally, Saneesh, native of Thoppil, Pankaj and Kaushiki.
An FIR has been registered under section 174 of CrPC, the police said.
According to the police, an explosion took place at Nitta Gelatin Company, Kakkanad on Tuesday at around 8 am in the storage area of waste cans.
"The cause of the explosion can be known only after a detailed investigation as the company did not use any chemicals that caused the explosion," the police said.
The officials further informed that a scientific investigation would be conducted today to find the cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kochi Kerala explosion Punjab

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

