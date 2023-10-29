close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala

The blast reportedly occurred at a convention centre of a Christian group

blast

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.
An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed.
The blast reportedly occurred at a convention centre of a Christian group.
He said a call was received around 9 am about the blast and seeking police assistance.
Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site.
Disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people were screaming in fear.
Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre post the explosion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Death toll in Pakistan's suicide blast at JUI-F convention jumps to 42

Heatwave death toll in Ballia reaches 68 after 14 more patients succumbed

ISIS behind suicide blast at political meet that killed 44 in Pak: Police

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

WHO-organised global summit on traditional medicines in Guj on Aug 17-18

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

We share concerns regarding terrorism: PM Modi speaks with Egyptian prez

LIVE: BJP's Nadda to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

India's partnerships with nations continue to grow under PM Modi: Puri

AP Govt making efforts to supply water to benefit farmers: Officials

Topics : Kerala blast Death toll

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon