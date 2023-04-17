close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

One should never forget one's mother tongue: Former CJI N V Ramana

Former Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana has said that one should never forget one's mother tongue, but at the same time learning a link language such as English is important

IANS Hyderabad
Supreme Court

Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana has said that one should never forget one's mother tongue, but at the same time learning a link language such as English is important.

He called up on Telugus not to forget their language and culture. "I studied in Telugu medium until my graduation and studied in English later on. We must preserve our traditions and culture at any cost though we might go to the USA and earn dollars," he said.

The former chief justice was speaking at the Suchirindia Foundation's 30th anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad.

"I come from a very humble farmer background. In my village only myself and my sister were the first to complete graduation. Later, we moved on to higher studies. Whatever background you come from is not important, but your commitment to your goals is very important," he said.

On this occasion, Sir C.V. Raman young genius awards were presented to school students excelling in various academic categories such as national rankers and state rankers, district rankers and zonal rankers.

Lion Dr. Kiron, Chairman, Suchirindia Foundation said for the last 30 years they had been motivating and encouraging children in various academic categories. "The children should be taught to empower themselves and serve society and their motherland first. It is high time that parents take care and monitor their children," he said.

Also Read

Time to invest in Indian, South Asian languages: UK MP Gareth Thomas

Pledge to use mother tongue more: Amit Shah on Int'l Mother Language Day

India building a world order based on spirituality, morality: Prez Murmu

Union minister Amit Shah urges youth not to abandon mother tongue

NEP based on teachings of visionaries like Mahatma Gandhi: Amit Shah

Vedanta joins 20 Korean display glass firms for manufacturing hub in India

SC agrees to hear Centre's plea on legal validation of same-sex marriage

India will push back on Western monopoly over ESG targets: Sanjeev Sanyal

Bihar hooch tragedy: Nitish announces aid of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to plea for linking property with Aadhaar

Actor Adivi Sesh said that medals are given only to inspire and motivate people, but one should not stop there. "They should continue to strive hard with whatever talent and skill they have to prove themselves. I really had to work hard for my film titled 'Major' and success followed me. One does not need a godfather if you believe in yourself," he said.

--IANS

ms/dpb

Topics : Supreme Court | English in govt schools | mother tongue

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon