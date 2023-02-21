JUST IN
Business Standard

Pledge to use mother tongue more: Amit Shah on Int'l Mother Language Day

HM Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted people on International Mother Language Day and said it is an occasion to make a resolution to connect with the mother tongue and make it more prosperous.

Topics
India languages | mother tongue | Hindi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hindi, Hinndi language

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted people on the International Mother Language Day, and said it is an occasion to make a resolution to connect with the mother tongue and make it more prosperous.

Shah also said that when a person makes his mother tongue prosperous, then all the languages of the country become prosperous and the country will also be prosperous.

"This is the day to take resolution to connect with our mother tongue and make it more prosperous... We should take a pledge to make maximum use of our mother tongue," he said.

The home minister said when a child reads, speaks and thinks in his mother tongue, it enhances his potential to think, reason, analyse and research.

Keeping this in mind, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on education in mother tongue through the New Education Policy, he said, adding "this will become the basis of India's bright future".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 15:55 IST

