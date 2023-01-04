JUST IN
Target to facilitate education of 900,000 adolescent girls: Jharkhand govt
India building a world order based on spirituality, morality: Prez Murmu

The President said that in this era of uncertainty, along with safeguarding its national interests, India is also playing the role of a harbinger of peace in the world

Highlighting the mutual connection between humanity and spirituality, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India is active in building a world order based on spirituality and morality.

President Murmu who is on a Rajasthan visit, on Tuesday, graced the launch of the National Campaign on 'RISE-Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment', organized by Brahma Kumaris at Mount Abu.

Addressing the gathering, the President said, "Spirituality is the guiding light which can show the right path to the entire humanity. Our country has to use both science and spirituality for world peace. Our aim is that India should become a knowledge superpower."

She said knowledge should be used for sustainable development, social harmony, the upliftment of women and downtrodden sections, the proper use of the energy of the youth and the establishment of everlasting peace in the world.

The President said that in this era of uncertainty, along with safeguarding its national interests, India is also playing the role of a harbinger of peace in the world.

"According to its culture and tradition, India is active in building a world order based on spirituality and morality," Murmu said.

President Murmu said that today the world is facing an existential threat due to climate change.

"Conservation of the environment is also a kind of spiritual empowerment because a clean and healthy environment gives us peace. This interrelationship of environment and spirituality is not a new thing for us. We have been worshipping trees, mountains and rivers for centuries. To bring peace in our life, we must protect the environment," she emphasised.

She expressed confidence that the 'RISE' campaign would contribute in making India a leading nation by spiritually empowering its people and supporting the welfare of the entire humanity.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 07:04 IST

