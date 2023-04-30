close

Operation Kaveri: 229 more Indians leave Jeddah in Bengaluru-bound flight

The Ministry of External Affairs said that under Operation Kaveri, 229 more Indians rescued from Sudan have left Jeddah in a Bengaluru-bound flight on Sunday

ANI Middle East
Operation Kaveri

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs said that under Operation Kaveri, 229 more Indians rescued from Sudan have left Jeddah in a Bengaluru-bound flight on Sunday.

Ministry of External Affairs, Official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "#OperationKaveri bringing citizens back home. Destined for Bengaluru, 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah."

On Saturday evening, 365 Indians from Sudan arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri, while a flight carrying 231 Indian passengers reached the national capital on Saturday morning.

As a ceasefire has been called in Sudan, several countries, including India, are attempting to evacuate their citizens from a conflict-ridden nation.

Earlier, Indian Navy ship, INS Teg, successfully evacuated 288 stranded Indians under Operation Kaveri from the crisis-hit Sudan on Saturday. This was the 14th batch of stranded citizens headed to Jeddah to return to India.

Previously, INS Sumedha, stationed at Port Sudan, had also left the crisis-hit country with 300 passengers onboard for Jeddah.

The Indian government under Operation Kaveri, is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan.

Until Friday, more than 2,400 Indians have been evacuated from Sudan, where the country is experiencing bloodshed due to clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

The Indian evacuees shouted slogans like "Bharat Mata ki jai," and "Vande Mataram" and also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for rescuing them from Sudan under Operation Kaveri.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed due to clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indians evacuated Sudan

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

