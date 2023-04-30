close

100th episode of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat today: Here's what to expect

To celebrate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the BJP-ruled states have made elaborate arrangements. The show will be aired at BJP's party offices and booths

BS Web Team New Delhi
Narendra Modi

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 8:43 AM IST
The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat is all set to go live on Sunday at 11 am. 

The radio show hosted by Prime Minister Modi will be broadcasted live at the UN headquarters in New York. In London, the Indian high commission will also host a special screening of the episode. 

To celebrate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the BJP-ruled states have made elaborate arrangements. The show will be specially aired at BJP's party offices and booths.

In a tweet from the party's official handle, the BJP tweeted the details of where one can watch the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. 
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat is going global and hitting the century tomorrow. Don't forget to become witness to this historic airing as the PM directly connects with people all across the world," the party said.

The Ministry of Tourism has announced a special action plan called "100 days of action" to mark the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Under this action plan, the ministry has a challenge for entrepreneurs to make substitutes for single-use plastic items.

The Finance Ministry also announced the release of a stamp and a Rs 100 coin to commemorate 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

"I think it's for the first time in the history of our memory that any head of government had chosen to address citizens regularly month after month without break," Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said. 

A study supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said, that the Mann Ki Baat radio address has transformed into an "inspirational platform" encouraging sustainable progress on themes that are core to India's efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah while attending an event on Mann Ki Baat said it is a unique experiment that has strengthened the foundation of democracy in India. 

About 'Mann ki Baat'

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014, the year when PM Modi took charge. 
The radio talk show is broadcasted on last Sunday of every month, where PM Modi addresses the nation and talks on issues of public concern, the government's policies, and achievements.

The show not only highlights the government's actions but also talks about significant citizen action in priority areas and in turn encourages listeners to take part in change-making initiatives in their own communities.
First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

