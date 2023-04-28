close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Operation Kaveri: 362 Indian evacuees from Jeddah leave for Bengaluru

About 31 tribals (Hakki Pikki) from Karnataka were stranded in the African country amid the violence between Sudan's military and the country's main paramilitary force

ANI Asia
Sudan clashes, Sudan

Sudan clashes (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Another batch of 362 Indian evacuees from Sudan took a flight for Bengaluru from Jeddah on Friday, in the presence of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan under ongoing Operation Kaveri.

"Bon voyage! Delighted to see off 362 Indians evacuated from Sudan on a flight bound for Bengaluru from Jeddah. Good number of these are from Hakki Pikki tribe," tweeted Muraleedharan.

About 31 tribals (Hakki Pikki) from Karnataka were stranded in the African country amid the violence between Sudan's military and the country's main paramilitary force.

Meanwhile, 392 Indian nationals are returning to Delhi from Jeddah on IAF C17 Globemaster after evacuation from Sudan.

"Glad to see happy and energetic faces of 392 of our nationals returning to Delhi from Jeddah on IAF C17 Globemaster after evacuation from Sudan. Saw them off at the aircraft. They will be with their beloved ones in India soon. #OperationKaveri," tweeted Muraledharan.

According to the MoS, the ninth batch of 135 Indians nationals were evacuated from Port Sudan to Jeddah by IAF C 130 J.

Also Read

How the world backed two generals, and put Sudan on the path to war

Centre monitors evacuation of Indians from Sudan, 600 reach home: Kwatra

Operation Kaveri: 1st batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship

G20 meet: Foreign Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India

Operation Kaveri: How India is rescuing its citizens amid crisis in Sudan

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

Respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: Gadkari to SCO memebers

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far!

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Earlier, the tenth batch of 326 Indian evacuees from Sudan reached Jeddah by INS Tarkash.

IAF C-130J flight on Friday evacuated the 10th batch of 135 Indian passengers from Port Sudan to Jeddah after the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to extend their ceasefire amid ongoing violence in the capital Khartoum and the western Darfur region.

"#OperationKaveri progresses further. 10th batch of evacuees with 135 passengers onboard IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," tweeted the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

This comes after the army said it would extend the ceasefire "for an additional 72 hours" following mediation efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United States in the final hours of the repeatedly broken three-day truce, due to end at midnight (22:00 GMT) on Thursday.

The RSF also said it approved the extended truce, adding that the proposal came from two diplomatic groupings that include the US, Saudi Arabia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

On Thursday, warplanes patrolled over the capital's northern suburbs as fighters on the ground exchanged artillery and heavy machine-gun fire.

The previous ceasefire has not stopped the fighting but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese, as well as, foreign nationals to leave to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate hundreds of their citizens by land and sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indians evacuated Sudan South Sudan attack South Sudan

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Security Council unanimously slams Taliban ban on UN women workers

Photo: AP
3 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read

PM inaugurates 91 FM radio transmitters for border, aspirational districts

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Legendary TV host Jerry Springer dies aged 79 in Chicago yesterday

Jerry Springer
3 min read

Gap between private and public sector wage bills widens in 2022-23

CEO pay grows faster than profits in FY19: Combined compensation rises 6.3%
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

Rajnath to China: Existing border pact violations 'eroded' basis of ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu during a bilateral meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: PTI
1 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Same-sex marriage: Arguments on sexual orientation may be raised in future

same sex marriage, gay
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon