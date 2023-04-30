Top Headlines: Adani on Sebi probe, 100th Mann Ki Baat episode and more

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request

Adani Group has released a statement saying that it is "fully cooperating" with Sebi's probe into allegations made by the short-seller Hindenburg Research against it.





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Saturday requested the Supreme Court for additional six months to complete its probe, citing complex transactions involving listed, unlisted and offshore entities that required detailed investigations.



The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcasted today with lakhs of people expected to listen to the popular programme in different parts of the world.

As per Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, these facilities would help in dealing with medical emergencies, such as road accidents and organ transplantation. According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is developing world-class Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways which will include setting up helipads and drone landing facilities.

Twitter to allow publishers to charge users per article basis starting May

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that the social media platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click, calling it a win for both the public and media organizations.



The feature, to be rolled out in May, will enable users who do not "sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article," billionaire owner Musk tweeted.