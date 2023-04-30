close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top Headlines: Adani on Sebi probe, 100th Mann Ki Baat episode and more

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani Group, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request
Adani Group has released a statement saying that it is "fully cooperating" with Sebi's probe into allegations made by the short-seller Hindenburg Research against it.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Saturday requested the Supreme Court for additional six months to complete its probe, citing complex transactions involving listed, unlisted and offshore entities that required detailed investigations. Read more...

100th Mann Ki Baat address today to go global, live broadcast at UN offices

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcasted today with lakhs of people expected to listen to the popular programme in different parts of the world. Read more...
Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Also Read

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

100th episode of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat today: Here's what to expect

With eye on Rajasthan polls, BJP connects with women, docs, engineers

Goa debt swells to Rs 24,000 cr, repay it before taking loans: Oppn

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits J-K, administration to set up EOC in state


According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is developing world-class Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways which will include setting up helipads and drone landing facilities. 
As per Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, these facilities would help in dealing with medical emergencies, such as road accidents and organ transplantation. Read more...

Twitter to allow publishers to charge users per article basis starting May
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that the social media platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click, calling it a win for both the public and media organizations.

The feature, to be rolled out in May, will enable users who do not "sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article," billionaire owner Musk tweeted. Read more...
Dantewada blast: Police releases photo of IED blast's mastermind

Making headway in the ongoing Dantewada blast investigation, Bastar Police released the photograph of the Aranpur blast's mastermind and also announced the cash reward on naxals indulged in the incident.
On April 26, 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver were killed after insurgents triggered an IED blast on Aranpur road. Read more...


Topics : Mann Ki Baat Nitin Gadkari top news of the day Adani Group

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Top Headlines: Adani on Sebi probe, 100th Mann Ki Baat episode and more

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits J-K, administration to set up EOC in state

Earthquake
1 min read

Activist accords Mann ki Baat for success of Selfie with daughter campaign

How CULP is planting hope in the desert
3 min read

Cong govt mulling to legalise hemp cultivation to boost economy in Himachal

Photo: Flickr.com
6 min read

China's factory activity contracts as economy struggles to sustain momentum

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Twitter
1 min read
Premium

With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier

R Hari Kumar
4 min read

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Be a constructive critic, says Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna
3 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

100th Mann Ki Baat address today to go global, live broadcast at UN offices

Mann Ki Baat
8 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon